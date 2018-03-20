WATCH: Kings' Derek Forbort takes skate to ear, narrowly avoids serious injury

There are plenty of dangers that present themselves in a sport in which players compete with knives strapped to their feet. We saw one of those dangers during Monday night's Kings-Wild game in Minnesota, and it could have ended a lot worse.

During the first period, Los Angeles defenseman Derek Forbort was involved in a sketchy sequence that resulted in him taking a skate to the ear from Minnesota's Zach Parise. As Parise fell to the ice, his skate blade came up and accidentally clipped Forbort, who spun into the skate as he fell to the ice as well.

Catching a skate to an unprotected area of the body is pretty much any hockey player's (and any hockey fan's) worst nightmare, so this was a pretty difficult sequence to watch.

Fortunately, the damage to Forbort was relatively limited. His ear was cut and mangled a little, but he was able to get some quick repairs from the Kings' training staff and return to the game a few shifts later.

Considering how close that rogue skate came to some key facial components and major arteries, I think he'll take the Frankenstein ear.