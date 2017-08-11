WATCH: Kings' Jeff Carter learns how to celebrate, use hockey sticks as harpoons
The Los Angeles Kings vet gets schooled by a Canadian comedy duo on how to liven up the game
Jeff Carter has a new talent to bring to the ice in 2017-18, and it has nothing to do with how he plays hockey for the Los Angeles Kings.
The 32-year-old center, two-time Stanley Cup winner and Kings captain teamed up with Canadian comedy duo On the Bench this week, and the reason was to turn hockey sticks into harpoons and using gloves to kick field goals -- to perfect Carter's on-ice celebrations.
Take a look (but note the mildly strong language):
Taking it back to the fundies of how to celly with @onthebenchcrew and @JeffCarter_77 👌 pic.twitter.com/GgtQrfOKpV— #LAKings (@LAKings) August 10, 2017
On the Bench prides itself on Twitter as giving Canada's "most misleading hockey advice," with help from "former Bangladesh pro hockey player Olly Postanin and Virgin Island elite pro Jacob Ardown."
