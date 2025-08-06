Being a mascot is not for the faint of heart. Between stunts and interactions with the general public (including "well-hydrated" and opposing fans), they often find themselves in precarious positions, but Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy experience a different level of danger on a recent fishing trip with forward John Hayden.

Last weekend, Buoy's official social media account posted a video of him fishing with Hayden in what was supposed to be a light piece of offseason content for the fans. Instead, it turned into an episode of "Man vs. Wild."

Buoy and Hayden, along with the other members of the Kraken's digital content team, were waiting on a bite when they almost became the bite. Two bears, possibly Bruins coming to visit during the summer, emerged from the woods and began to pursue them in the water.

The bears got dangerously close to Buoy, Hayden and the Kraken staff, and one of them even began to charge the mascot. Being the professional mascot that he is, Buoy didn't lose his head, and the animals gave up their pursuit as everyone got away safely.

Now, in the modern day and age of social media, it's fair to wonder whether such an unbelievable video is real. However, CBS Sports has received confirmation from the team that the bears (and the chase) were both real and unscripted.

There are no shortage of wild and zany mascot videos on the internet (thank you, Gritty), but few have ever matched the heart-pounding nature of Buoy's close call.