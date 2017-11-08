WATCH: Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid combine for awesome OT game-winner
The Oilers' two biggest stars linked up for a beautiful goal to beat the Islanders
Edmonton Oilers fans got a little break from their early season frustrations on Tuesday night thanks to a beautiful overtime game-winner in Brooklyn.
The highlight reel goal was created by the Oilers' two brightest young stars -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- and was a nice little reminder that 3-on-3 overtime is a gift from the heavens above.
The excitement of the @cmcdavid97—@Drat_29 connection + the thrill of 3-on-3 OT. What a beauty. @EASPORTSNHLpic.twitter.com/JuP4VrTITa— NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2017
Credit where credit is due: Nick Leddy actually managed to stay in stride with McDavid on his way up the ice, and that's no easy feat. Unfortunately for the Islanders defenseman, McDavid still managed to hand the puck off to Draisaitl, who went back to McDavid with a gorgeous no-look feed that he one-timed into the back of the net.
It's worth another look. It's worth another 20 looks.
The Oilers still have some work to do in the standings this year, but -- on a macro level -- it's important to keep in mind they have these two studs locked up through 2025. That seems rather nice.
