Jon Cooper has coached the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships over the last two seasons. On Thursday, however, he made NHL history for the wrong reasons.

The 54-year-old Cooper was ejected from Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins after arguing with an official. Cooper is the first NHL coach to be ejected since then-San Jose Sharks coach Pete DeBoer's dismissal in November 2018, per Sportsnet Stats.

Cooper's frustration began after a skirmish broke out between Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay late in the second period. Penguins defenseman Cal Foote seemed to have started the fight by punching Lightning right wing Corey Perry from behind, but the officials – who doled out 10 minutes of roughing penalties overall – gave Pittsburgh a power play.

After the officials made their decision, Cooper yelled at them until they removed him from the bench.

The Lightning, which trailed Pittsburgh 3-1 at the time of Cooper's ejection, eventually lost by another two goals. After the game, though, Cooper got the last laugh with a dig at the Penguins and the officiating.

"That team, for some reason, they're by far the lowest penalized team in the league," Cooper said, per The Athletic. "I'm not sure why, but they are."

Cooper's ejection was a small blip in an otherwise stellar season. The Lightning are tied for the fourth most points in the NHL with 76, positioning the team well for its attempt at a three-peat.