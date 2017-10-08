WATCH: Lightning's J.T. Brown raises his fist during national anthem
Brown has long been an advocate of athletes not 'sticking to sports'
Debate over social injustice protests during national anthems has died down considerably since voices across sports, including the NHL, chimed in at the end of September, but Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown took his own stand Saturday when he raised his fist during the anthem before his team's game against the Florida Panthers.
JT Brown raises his fist during the American National Anthem. Good on you... #WeSupportYoupic.twitter.com/u856PRcpXl— Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) October 8, 2017
Brown, who did not take the ice in the Lightning's season opener Friday, said previously that he wouldn't rule out kneeling during the anthem, a protest made popular by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the NFL in 2016, in order to raise awareness of social injustice -- "an issue that a lot of people feel is being taken lightly," he said.
Instead, much like Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Brown raised his fist. The demonstration is just the latest symbol of activism from the Lightning forward, who also donated this summer to help four professional sports franchises relocate Confederate statues from the Tampa Bay area, said it's OK for athletes not to "stick to sports" and joined fellow NHL players like the Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler in criticizing President Donald Trump's condemnation of anthem protests.
