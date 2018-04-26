WATCH: Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen punks Bruins' Brad Marchand, scores on nasty shorthanded goal

The 21-year-old Leafs forward delivered a major momentum swing on the penalty kill

After a wild back-and-forth run during the first half of Wednesday's Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, the Leafs got a major momentum swing while down a man in the second period.

It came thanks to 21-year-old forward Kasperi Kapanen and an incredible individual effort on the penalty kill.

With the game tied and the Bruins threatening, Kapanen managed to out-hustle Bruins star Brad Marchand to win a puck battle. Then, with the puck on his stick and a clean breakaway, Kapanen pulled off a filthy move to beat Tuukka Rask and give his team the lead.

There are a couple of observations to be had on this great highlight. Did Marchand flop in an effort to draw a penalty call as he felt Kapanen pressuring him? It certainly looks like a possibility. 

Regardless, it's worth appreciating the footwork by Kapanen to get the puck to his stick without missing a beat. Obviously, the move on Rask speaks for itself.

