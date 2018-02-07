WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury has emotional return to Pittsburgh

Marc-Andre Fleury made his return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, marking the first time that he has played a game at PPG Paints Arena as a visitor.

Fleury, 33, was drafted by the Penguins with the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. The goaltender spent 13 seasons with the Pens, winning three Stanley Cups -- including back-to-back Cups over the past two seasons. He departed the team over the summer after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

With the Golden Knights in town to face the Penguins, it was a special day for Fleury. First, he received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring from the team.

Earlier this morning, Marc-Andre Fleury received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring from Mario Lemieux. Congratulations Flower. Well deserved.🌸 pic.twitter.com/bAM4mQ7Cpi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 6, 2018

Then, as he took the ice for the game, Flower received a hero's welcome from Pittsburgh faithful.

🐐



the man of the hour returns to a ROUSING ovation



🐐 pic.twitter.com/wUP2PWQPUT — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 6, 2018

Marc-Andre Fleury fighting back tears as he receives a massive ovation in his return to Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KviGjSet7m — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 7, 2018

massive standing ovation and the crowd is again chanting Fleury’s name 😢 pic.twitter.com/MyFzyqcA95 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 7, 2018

Then, during the game, the Penguins paid tribute to the goaltender with an excellent tribute video.

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion.

Two-time Penguins MVP.

One incredible goaltender and human being.



Thank you for everything, Flower. pic.twitter.com/sXSFwmmUeP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Unfortunately for Fleury, there was no storybook ending in his big return. He allowed five goals to his former team in a 5-4 loss, and he didn't take it well.

You don't see Marc-Andre Fleury this upset too often. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/ytQMPDdoRB — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) February 7, 2018

Still, I'm sure the warm welcome will have more longevity than the sting of the loss.