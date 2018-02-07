WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury has emotional return to Pittsburgh

The former Penguins goalie was given a hero's welcome by Pittsburgh fans

Marc-Andre Fleury made his return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, marking the first time that he has played a game at PPG Paints Arena as a visitor. 

Fleury, 33, was drafted by the Penguins with the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. The goaltender spent 13 seasons with the Pens, winning three Stanley Cups -- including back-to-back Cups over the past two seasons. He departed the team over the summer after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

With the Golden Knights in town to face the Penguins, it was a special day for Fleury. First, he received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring from the team.

Then, as he took the ice for the game, Flower received a hero's welcome from Pittsburgh faithful.

Then, during the game, the Penguins paid tribute to the goaltender with an excellent tribute video.

Unfortunately for Fleury, there was no storybook ending in his big return. He allowed five goals to his former team in a 5-4 loss, and he didn't take it well.

Still, I'm sure the warm welcome will have more longevity than the sting of the loss.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories