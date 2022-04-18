Marshawn Lynch is not in the NFL anymore, but he is still strongly connected to sports. On Monday, it was announced that Lynch (as well as rapper Macklemore) is a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken.

"On God, I've been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined -- as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special," Lynch said in a Kraken press release. "As I look back on some of my accomplishments -- I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 -- I'm gonna continue to count my blessings...

"Being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin somewhere, nah Seattle, I'm here! Stand up!!!!"

Lynch has been a fixture in the Seattle community since his playing days with the Seahawks and even founded his "Fam 1st Family Foundation" charity organization. The star running back was nominated for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Prior to the news of Lynch becoming a minority owner going public, the former Seahawks running back celebrated by riding the team's Zamboni around the practice facility -- the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Lynch has had a knack for celebrating in style when it comes driving modes of transportation around playing surfaces. Bach when he was in college at the University of California, Lynch famously drove the team's golf cart on the field during an October 2006 game against Washington. Just as the final whistle blew, Lynch climbed into the golf cart and weaved his way all over the field in celebration as California defeated Washington in dramatic fashion.