Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off between Team USA and Canada is the biggest game between the rivals in 15 years, and it showed throughout the pregame festivities. In one of the highlights, 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mike Eruzione came out in a No. 13 jersey to honor the late Johnny Gaudreau.

The atmosphere in TD Garden was turned up to 11 even during warmups, and it only intensified as the opening puck drop approached. One of the biggest highlights was when Eruzione was announced as the honorary captain for Team USA. The Massachusetts native walked out wearing a Gaudreau jersey to honor Johnny and his brother, Matthew.

Team USA vs. Canada hockey game: Three keys to victory for the Americans in 4 Nations Face-Off final Austin Nivison

In all likelihood, Gaudreau would have been a member of this U.S. team, but his tragic death in August cut his life far too short. It was an emotional moment that brought thunderous cheers from the Boston crowd.

Another highly-anticipated moment in the pregame ceremony was the playing of the national anthems. In each of Team USA's two games in Montreal, "The Star-Spangled Banner" was booed loudly. The question was whether American fans would return the favor in Boston.

While there was a smattering of boos at the start of "O Canada," those faded rather quickly, and the singing from Canadian fans in attendance took over.

With it being a home game for Team USA, it was only natural that the jumbotron show a mash-up of Kurt Russell's speech as Herb Brooks in "Miracle" spliced in with highlights from the current American team. That got a very loud pop from the crowd, and it elicited "U-S-A" chants.

If the pregame atmosphere was any indication, fans in attendance and watching from home are in for a treat as these two international rivals go head-to-head in a battle for national pride and a 4 Nations Face-Off title.