Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the second consecutive year and the third time in his career. The Florida Panthers captain was a heavy favorite to win the award again this season, but it was still a surprise thanks to the young patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Throughout his time in Florida, Barkov has become a regular at the children's hospital. With the Panthers in the midst of their third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance, he hasn't been able to visit quite as often, so the kids came to him.

A number of children from the hospital swung by the Panthers' facility during a team meeting to inform Barkov that he won the 2025 Selke Trophy and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."

Barkov looks poised to go on quite a Selke Trophy run with former Bruins star Patrice Bergeron in retirement.

As a whole, Florida is one of the best defensive teams in hockey, but Barkov is the tip of the spear. While routinely dealing with the toughest matchups, Barkov posted a plus-13 goal differential and a 58.4% expected goals share at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick. No one thrives against top competition quite like Barkov.

That makes Barkov the Panthers' most valuable weapon in the Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. Most teams don't have a player capable of containing -- or at least slowing down -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Barkov is up to the task, and it will be a fun battle to watch over the next couple weeks.