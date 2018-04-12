WATCH: Pekka Rinne haunts Connor McDavid's dreams in NHL's best mic'd up moments of season

After a long, grueling NHL regular season, the Stanley Cup playoffs got underway on Wednesday night to kick off one of the most thrilling two month stretches in all of sports.

But even with the postseason upon us, there are still things left to dissect and digest from the NHL's 82-game grind. This week, the NHL put together a compilation of some of the regular season's best mic'd up moments, giving fans a peak into what the game sounds like down on the ice and on the benches.

These kinds of videos are always entertaining, since hockey players can be a strange breed. That weirdness tends to get put on display when there's a microphone attached to them.

This compilation is rather tame compared to other chirp-heavy mic'd up videos we've seen in the past, but there's still a lot to enjoy and a lot to take away from this one. Let's run down some notes...

Drew Doughty is one of the goofiest players in the league and his laugh sounds like a squeeze toy

Connor McDavid doesn't take the All-Star Game seriously enough to wear a cup

Referees are very charismatic, but they will not put up with your crap

Robin Lehner is a (confirmed) crazy person

P.K. Subban has vast culinary interests

Pekka Rinne for sure keeps McDavid up at night

It's always fun to get a glimpse at some of the inner workings of a game and the interactions between various characters. You usually don't get that sort of stuff from game broadcasts, which is a shame because it helps inject a little additional life and entertainment into the product.