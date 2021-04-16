On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers faced off at PPG Paints arena and an unexpected member of the Penguins recorded an assist. OK, the assist was unofficial, but it still counts for something.

The equipment manager handed Sidney Crosby another hockey stick, No. 87 grabbed it and scored on a rebound after a Kris Letang shot, putting the Penguins on board. The goal came in the second period of the game.

Take a look at the goal:

Here's another angle of the total team effort that put the Penguins ahead:

Someone give the equipment manager a jersey! At the very least he deserves to be listed on the stat sheet, because that goal is largely in part to him.

The Penguins gave the equipment manager a shoutout on their official Twitter account. This is now the most iconic duo in the NHL.

The Flyers came into the game at 19-17-6 (44 points) and are sixth place in the East Division. The Penguins entered 27-13-2 (56 points) and are third in the East Division.

The Flyers will play the Washington Capitals next, on Saturday, April 17. The Penguins will head to First Niagara Center to play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, April 17.