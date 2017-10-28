WATCH: Penguins' Phil Kessel gets spooked by teammate's Halloween mask

If you always wondered whether Phil Kessel is afraid of scary clowns, you got your answer from Ryan Reaves on Friday.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins in Minnesota for a Saturday night showdown with the Wild, Reaves took the liberty of dressing like something out of a Halloween circus, waiting to scare Kessel outside his teammate's hotel room and, of course, capturing it all on video.

Deemed the first Pittsburgh edition of 7five Cam, a video series Reaves started while playing for the St. Louis Blues, the prank had Kessel startled like no other -- and Reaves telling his fellow Penguin to "check your shorts, son."

Even better than Kessel losing it? The way fans responded to seeing Pittsburgh's big-name winger get spooked.