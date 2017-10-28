WATCH: Penguins' Phil Kessel gets spooked by teammate's Halloween mask
'Check your shorts, son,' Ryan Reaves tells Kessel after startling him with a clown mask
If you always wondered whether Phil Kessel is afraid of scary clowns, you got your answer from Ryan Reaves on Friday.
With the Pittsburgh Penguins in Minnesota for a Saturday night showdown with the Wild, Reaves took the liberty of dressing like something out of a Halloween circus, waiting to scare Kessel outside his teammate's hotel room and, of course, capturing it all on video.
Deemed the first Pittsburgh edition of 7five Cam, a video series Reaves started while playing for the St. Louis Blues, the prank had Kessel startled like no other -- and Reaves telling his fellow Penguin to "check your shorts, son."
Even better than Kessel losing it? The way fans responded to seeing Pittsburgh's big-name winger get spooked.
