WATCH: Phil Kessel makes young Penguins fan cry with autographed stick
Nobody has ever disrespected Sidney Crosby more ruthlessly than this Kessel superfan
It is not uncommon to cry tears of joy over the beautiful human being that is Phil Kessel, but every occurrence isn't nearly as adorable as the one that happened Monday night in Denver.
As the Penguins were in town to face the Avalanche, a young Pens fan (or possibly just a Kessel superfan) brought a sign asking for a signed stick and a picture with her great American hero. The Pittsburgh winger seemed happy to oblige, thus sparking some waterworks from the young lady. Luckily, she was able to keep it together enough to take the photo with Kessel.
While it was a great move by Phil to make his No. 1 fan's wish come true, it was an even better move by her to put superstar Sidney Crosby in his place by not giving one damn about his existence while Kessel was in the area.
The disrespect right there just makes me want to kiss my fingers like an Italian chef. Go kick rocks, Sid ... this is Phil the Thrill's town.
