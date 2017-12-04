WATCH: Predators' Viktor Arvidsson helps fan propose before game
Arvidsson took off his glove to reveal an engagement ring for one lucky fan
Viktor Arvidsson recorded an assist on the ice during this weekend's Ducks-Predators game in Nashville. He also picked up a very romantic assist off the ice.
Before the game, the 24-year-old winger helped a pair of Preds fans get engaged in the tunnel leading to the team's locker room. The fan proposing, Conor Payne, arranged for Arvidsson -- his girlfriend's favorite player -- to approach them and remove his glove, revealing an engagement ring on his pinky finger before handing it over for the proposal.
The special moment was captured on camera by the Preds' social media team.
"I was overwhelmed," Landsberg told NHL.com. "I wanted a picture with Viktor Arvidsson and I didn't even realize he was giving me a ring until I turned around. It was just, it was amazing. I had no idea."
Luckily, Landsberg said yes, thus avoiding another very awkward and very cringeworthy chapter in the book of sports proposals gone awry. In fact, it was actually Landsberg's dream to get engaged at a Predators game, so credit goes to her now-fiancé for not only following through, but also finding a way to make it a little more special than your run-of-the-mill Jumbotron proposal.
Arvidsson and the Preds narrowly missed earning themselves a ring last spring, but at least they got to help one fan earn hers this year.
