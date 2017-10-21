WATCH: Sabres' Jack Eichel makes like Connor McDavid with magical end-to-end goal

The Vancouver Canucks may have won the night, sending the Buffalo Sabres deeper below .500 with a 4-2 win on the road, but it was Jack Eichel, on the losing end of the matchup, whose name stole the headlines Friday.

And deservedly so.

A day after fellow youngster Connor McDavid dished out his latest masterpiece on ice, the 20-year-old Eichel might have made the play of the Sabres' young season, going from one end of the ice to the other to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead during Friday's contest -- bewildering Vancouver defenseman Ben Hutton in the process:

Filthy end-to-end goal from Jack Eichel pic.twitter.com/M4XEXU3E7k — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 20, 2017

It's Jack Eichel's world, and we're all living in it. If only the Sabres were, too.