You don't see this every night. During the second intermission of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, there was a delay due to a Zamboni malfunction. The Sabres' Zamboni stalled as it was cleaning the ice at KeyBank Center between the second and third period and actually had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.

Check it out:

Even though the original Zamboni was being towed, that didn't stop a Sabres fan from riding on the back and enjoying his trip around the rink.

The third period ended up starting about 20 minutes later than expected as a result of the Zamboni stalling. Coyotes players could even be seen watching the hilarious situation unfold from their tunnel as they waited for the third period to begin.

At the time of the Zamboni malfunction, the Coyotes held a 2-1 lead over the Sabres. Arizona ended up adding third period goals from center Liam O'Brien and winger Clayton Keller to put a stamp on the 4-1 win.

It marked the third consecutive loss for the Sabres, which is their longest losing streak of the 2022-23 season. The Sabres previously lost to the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning before falling to the Coyotes on Tuesday.