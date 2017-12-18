WATCH: Senators' Erik Karlsson reveals gender of baby with a wicked slap shot

Baby gender reveal parties are all the rage these days, and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson had one of his own over the weekend. Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, announced back in November that they are expecting their first child, and now they know that it will be a baby boy.

We've seen these reveal parties use various techniques to deliver the news, but the Karlssons' method was quite fitting. While gathered with friends and family, Erik grabbed his hockey stick and took a slapshot on a puck that exploded into a cloud of blue powder, signifying that a son is on the way.

That's a creative way to bring the news, and it seems everyone was quite pleased with the result. The best part of the video is Karlsson's reaction, as he could barely contain his excitement before embracing his wife.

They say that parents usually aren't supposed to care whether they have a boy or a girl, but I think it might be fair to say that the defenseman appeared to be secretly hoping for a son. That kid is going to have one heck of a hockey coach in his dad, that's for sure.