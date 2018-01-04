WATCH: Senators play keep-away for nearly two minutes during delayed penalty

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

The Senators and Red Wings haven't been the most interesting teams to watch in the NHL this season, but Wednesday night's matchup between the clubs featured a rather captivating sequence that might not be duplicated for a while.

Mere seconds into a Detroit power play in the second period, the Red Wings committed an infraction of their own that essentially negated their man-advantage. All they needed to do was touch the puck to bring play to a halt and ensure a lengthy 4-on-4.

However, the Senators held onto their possession for dear life, basically playing keep-away with the Red Wings in order to maximize their own power-play time following the 4-on-4. Fortunately for the Sens, the Wings didn't exactly do a whole lot to stop them.

That's a pretty damn poor effort from the Detroit, which allowed Ottawa to possess the puck for almost two full minutes at even strength. As a result, the Senators got nearly a full power play out of the sequence.

Fortunately for Detroit, the ensuing power play for Ottawa was fruitless, meaning the Wings escaped any further embarrassment. Still, how about a little hustle next time, fellas? Sheesh.