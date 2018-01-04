WATCH: Senators play keep-away for nearly two minutes during delayed penalty
A smart move by Ottawa, but not the best effort from Detroit
The Senators and Red Wings haven't been the most interesting teams to watch in the NHL this season, but Wednesday night's matchup between the clubs featured a rather captivating sequence that might not be duplicated for a while.
Mere seconds into a Detroit power play in the second period, the Red Wings committed an infraction of their own that essentially negated their man-advantage. All they needed to do was touch the puck to bring play to a halt and ensure a lengthy 4-on-4.
However, the Senators held onto their possession for dear life, basically playing keep-away with the Red Wings in order to maximize their own power-play time following the 4-on-4. Fortunately for the Sens, the Wings didn't exactly do a whole lot to stop them.
That's a pretty damn poor effort from the Detroit, which allowed Ottawa to possess the puck for almost two full minutes at even strength. As a result, the Senators got nearly a full power play out of the sequence.
Fortunately for Detroit, the ensuing power play for Ottawa was fruitless, meaning the Wings escaped any further embarrassment. Still, how about a little hustle next time, fellas? Sheesh.
