There were two fights on the ice in the San Jose Sharks' matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. There was almost another in the stands when a fan took exception with the Sharks mascot.

A viral video of the incident shows one fan trying to square up with S.J. Sharkie near the end of the second period. The fan was seen yelling at the mascot while an usher called for help.

"You pushed over my f---ing pushed over my chair," the fan says. "Get the f--- out of here."

Eventually S.J. Sharkie and the fan go their separate ways and no one was worse for the wear. According to the person who posted the video, the fan blamed the mascot when he fell over backward in a loose chair positioned behind the regular stadium seating.

The rest of the fans inside SAP Center saw enough fisticuffs on the night anyway. There were two bouts inside a two-minute span in the first period when Cole Smith and Vincent Desharnais squared off shortly after Andreas Englund and Barclay Goodrow dropped the mitts.

The hometown Sharks were able to erase a 2-0 deficit in the third period thanks to goals from Patrick Giles and Collin Graf, but the Predators pulled out a 3-2 win. The loss dropped San Jose to a league-worst 17-40-9, so that might be why tempers were high.