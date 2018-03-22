WATCH: Sidney Crosby alley-oops himself for a ridiculous goal vs. Canadiens
The Penguins center added another incredibly impressive goal to his highlight reel
Sidney Crosby is still ridiculous, in case you were wondering.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain submitted his latest in a long line of absurd highlights Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. During the second period of the Pens' game against the Canadiens, Crosby delivered a spectacular tally when he knocked a puck out of midair to himself, then swatted it -- again, out of midair -- past Carey Price.
It's worth catching on a loop.
While it's certainly not the first time a player has knocked a puck up to themselves or batted in a goal, the quickness with which Crosby completes both these feats is incredibly impressive. Crosby has shown time and time again that his instincts and hand-eye coordination are second to none, and it's a big reason he remains one of the best players in the world and a must-see attraction on the ice.
Make sure to enjoy him while he's still around.
