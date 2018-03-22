WATCH: Sidney Crosby alley-oops himself for a ridiculous goal vs. Canadiens

Sidney Crosby is still ridiculous, in case you were wondering.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain submitted his latest in a long line of absurd highlights Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. During the second period of the Pens' game against the Canadiens, Crosby delivered a spectacular tally when he knocked a puck out of midair to himself, then swatted it -- again, out of midair -- past Carey Price.

It's worth catching on a loop.

Sidney Crosby's hand-eye coordination remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/hfL90DVgsj — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 22, 2018

While it's certainly not the first time a player has knocked a puck up to themselves or batted in a goal, the quickness with which Crosby completes both these feats is incredibly impressive. Crosby has shown time and time again that his instincts and hand-eye coordination are second to none, and it's a big reason he remains one of the best players in the world and a must-see attraction on the ice.

Make sure to enjoy him while he's still around.