WATCH: Sidney Crosby bats an airborne puck sideways for a goal vs. Panthers

Sidney Crosby celebrates a Penguins goal against the Panthers. USATSI

If you thought Sidney Crosby was done manufacturing unseen ways to score goals, you were proven wrong Saturday night.

In his latest superhuman display of hand-eye coordination, the Pittsburgh Penguins star and defending Conn Smythe Trophy winner got the reigning Stanley Cup champions on the board vs. the Florida Panthers, and he did it with a sideways bat of an airborne puck into the Panthers net.

See for yourself, and try not to shed a tear of appreciation while you do it: