WATCH: Sidney Crosby batted yet another incredible goal out of mid-air

This Sidney Crosby guy? Pretty ... pretty ... pretty, pretty good.

The Penguins' star can't stop scoring highlight-reel goals of late, and it seems like he prefers to score them out of mid-air. After a sweet volley goal from Crosby captivated hockey fans last week, Sid doubled down with another absolutely sick gravity-defying goal on Thursday night.

As Pittburgh battled the Devils in overtime in New Jersey, Crosby got the puck on his stick on an odd-man rush and fired a shot that found its way past netminder Keith Kinkaid. Unfortunately, the puck struck iron and out, which is usually a bad stroke of luck for most NHL players.

Sidney Crosby, however, is not most NHL players.

What he did with his own rebound off the post, well, you kind of have to see it to believe it.

Have trouble seeing exactly how that went in the first time around? Yeah, same here. Go ahead and stare at this GIF until you can comprehend it.

Sid had a pretty good #OpeningDay



Honestly, how does he do this stuff? pic.twitter.com/RB39we41Og — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2018

That game-winner not only gave Crosby another insane highlight, but it also gave the Penguins a 4-3 win. And on Opening Day no less! Crosby's hand-eye coordination is second-to-none, and that has been on full display over the past few weeks.