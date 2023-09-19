Opening night of the 2023-24 NHL season is just a few weeks away now, and that means season tickets are being shipped to fans all over North America. For one family of Pittsburgh Penguins fans, they got a special delivery from captain Sidney Crosby.

On Monday, the Penguins posted a video to social media in which Crosby walks up with a bag full of season tickets, and he is greeted by an entire family dressed in their jerseys. The Pittsburgh legend shook each of their hands as the family greeted him with ear-to-ear smiles.

When you realize Sidney Crosby is the one delivering your season tickets 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Pd7Fn7ntoc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

Those season-ticket holders have seen a lot of Crosby over the last two decades. He is entering his 19th season with the Penguins, and he is looking to build upon his staggering career numbers that include 550 goals, 952 assists and 1,502 points.

Penguins fans do have a lot to be excited about this year because the franchise has already made it clear that it is going all-in to win a Stanley Cup. Earlier this offseason, new Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas acquired two-time Norris Trophy defenseman from the San Jose Sharks.

The Pens snapped their 16-year playoff streak in 2016, but they should be back in the postseason mix in 2024 despite playing in a competitive Metropolitan Division.