WATCH: USA curling Olympians deliver perfect puck 'drop' before NHL outdoor game

The NHL held one of its now-countless outdoor games on Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. But before the Washington Capitals played host to the Toronto Maple Leafs, there was one of the greatest ceremonial puck "drops" you'll ever see at a hockey game.

Fresh off their gold medal win in Pyeongchang, the United States' men's curling team was invited to put its own spin (and sweep) on the opening festivities. Just like they did at the Olympics, John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo delivered with a big-time clutch performance.

Best ceremonial puck “drop” ever pic.twitter.com/n5cdHEqNla — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 4, 2018

Seriously, look how absolutely perfect this shot was.

In fact, it was so perfect that it actually brought out some curling truthers.

Americans caring about and cheering for curling? Yes, you're right, that is incredible. There's some magnet or something there. Look how it stops and then "adjusts itself" right onto the button. #FakeNews — (((SAB))) (@sualbu) March 4, 2018

So watching it a few times, it appears the stone stops abruptly at the end. I think they had something on the ice to stop it. Still impressive that he aimed it to that point so well. — Anna Arico (@Nuneen112) March 4, 2018

I'm woke to this. It's too perfect. They did say fancy movie magic or had a contraption under the ice. https://t.co/dj9SCyoCmz — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) March 4, 2018

It's tough to tell if the perfect shot was manipulated by a little cheating -- from the sweepers or from an unknown magnetic force -- but it's possible that the conspiracy theorists are onto something. It does seem just a little too good to be true. However, it's hard to imagine the NHL signing off on a secret sub-surface magnet that could possibly compromise the integrity of the ice just for the ceremonial curling shot.

Then again, maybe the NHL had some Olympic envy and wanted to get in on the glory, whatever the cost.

So, was it TOO perfect to be legit, or did America's curling rockstars still have a miracle left in them? We may never know the truth, but sometimes ignorance is bliss.