WATCH: USA curling Olympians deliver perfect puck 'drop' before NHL outdoor game
Was it too perfect to be legit, or did the Team USA's gold medal curling team have another miracle left?
The NHL held one of its now-countless outdoor games on Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. But before the Washington Capitals played host to the Toronto Maple Leafs, there was one of the greatest ceremonial puck "drops" you'll ever see at a hockey game.
Fresh off their gold medal win in Pyeongchang, the United States' men's curling team was invited to put its own spin (and sweep) on the opening festivities. Just like they did at the Olympics, John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo delivered with a big-time clutch performance.
Seriously, look how absolutely perfect this shot was.
In fact, it was so perfect that it actually brought out some curling truthers.
It's tough to tell if the perfect shot was manipulated by a little cheating -- from the sweepers or from an unknown magnetic force -- but it's possible that the conspiracy theorists are onto something. It does seem just a little too good to be true. However, it's hard to imagine the NHL signing off on a secret sub-surface magnet that could possibly compromise the integrity of the ice just for the ceremonial curling shot.
Then again, maybe the NHL had some Olympic envy and wanted to get in on the glory, whatever the cost.
So, was it TOO perfect to be legit, or did America's curling rockstars still have a miracle left in them? We may never know the truth, but sometimes ignorance is bliss.
-
NHL DFS, Mar. 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Chara and Oleksiak square off
A brawl between two of the biggest guys in the NHL didn't exactly live up to expectations
-
Seattle NHL ticket drive a success
The people of Seattle have spoken with their wallets -- and they really want an NHL team
-
Roenick on Olympics, deadline and more
The ex-NHL star discusses his favorite Olympics moment and why he wants to be Justin Timbe...
-
NHL won't change expansion draft process
The commissioner says he has no plans to change the expansion process
-
Ex-NHL vets say hockey can lead to CTE
Former players call for the NHL to acknowledge and research CTE in HBO's 'Real Sports'