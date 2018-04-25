Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: NHL playoffs schedule, TV channels, odds, predictions

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

If you like your conference finals matchups a little early, then the Western Conference of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs has a treat for you. OK, so we're only in the second round of the 2017-18 postseason, but if the NHL had a different seeding format, there's little doubt in anyone's mind that the Central Division's remaining contenders, the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, would be the final two teams left out of the West.

The Predators, last year's Cinderella story as the upset candidate-turned-Stanley Cup runner-up, are riding the wave of their Presidents' Trophy regular season and, despite some hiccups against a speedy Colorado Avalanche team, boast home-ice advantage for a shot to return to the conference finals. The Jets, meanwhile, flat-out dominated the Minnesota Wild in the first round, outscoring their rivals 16-9 with a Cup-caliber offense, and look like the smoothest sailing contender of them all.

Both the Jets and Predators can't make it one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final, however. One has to go. Here, we broke down all aspects of their second-round matchup and offered our series predictions:

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, NBC CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times Eastern)

* = If necessary

Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports Game 2: TBD

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5*: TBD

TBD Game 6*: TBD

TBD Game 7*: TBD

Series odds

Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.

Matchup breakdown

Offense

The Predators have better depth than anyone, and that showed in their 4-2 series win over the Avalanche, in which the third line of Austin Watson, Colton Sissons and Nick Bonino stayed busy around the net. Two of Nashville's eight 40-point scorers come from the blue line, and Peter Laviolette is never lacking for lineup options. But Winnipeg gets the slight edge here simply because of their star power. Patrik Laine might not have it as easy as he did against the Wild, but he's still a threat to score every time he has the puck. A healthy Mark Scheifele makes Winnipeg even more dangerous, and between Paul Stastny, Blake Wheeler and an active Dustin Byfuglien, there's no denying that the Jets will be hard to pin down.

Edge: Jets

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele give the Jets a near-unstoppable offense. USATSI

Defense

Byfuglien can help the Jets get under Nashville's skin, but even if Tyler Myers, Toby Enstrom and Dmitry Kulikov were all completely healthy, the Preds would be hard to top. The defending conference champs had some trouble against the Avs' speed, which doesn't exactly bode well for matchups against Laine, but they've seen Winnipeg plenty before, and there's still enough gritty experience between P.K. Subban, Mattias Ekholm, Roman Josi and a slew of other blue-liners who, unlike those on the Jets, have a postseason run already under their belt. There's also the matter of goaltending ...

Edge: Predators

Goaltending

What a matchup we have here. Two Vezina Trophy finalists. These are the kind of things that make the NHL playoffs so intense. Even as a nominee for the league's top goalie award, Connor Hellebuyck has been underrated for his role in Winnipeg's surge, logging two shutouts and replicating his regular-season .924 save percentage in the Jets' first series. But Pekka Rinne, the ageless wonder on the other end of the ice, is still Pekka Rinne. Especially dangerous at home, he's got the edge in experience, and while his 15-4-1 all-time record vs. Winnipeg might be skewed by some of the Jets' bad teams of late, he can still steal games.

Edge: Predators

Special teams

Here's the thing: Nashville is pretty good at defending the power play, killing more than 80 percent of its penalties in the regular season and a whopping 90 percent of them in its first series vs. the Avs. But that's probably in part because they go to the penalty box so often. No one had more penalties than the Preds this year, they gave Colorado 20 power plays in six first-round games, and history says it might get worse against a rival in the Jets. With Winnipeg's top-line talent and success with extra-man advantages, this has the potential to be a series swinger -- an X-factor that could severely affect Rinne and offset the Preds' home-ice edge.

Edge: Jets

PREDICTIONS

Benjamin: This series might be one of the best of the playoffs. We've got big-time scorers, some of the game's best goalies and, inevitably, an intensity that'll spark some scuffling. The Jets could frustrate the Predators to the point that Nashville starts eating itself with a lack of discipline, but I can't overlook their depth and experience just yet. Maybe next year, Winnipeg. Predators in 7.

Blackburn: This is a heavyweight tilt featuring strength vs. strength and it should be one of the more interesting series we see all postseason. The Jets have an absolutely lethal front six, and the Preds' calling card is their defense. Given the way the two teams played in the first round (Winnipeg dominated Minnesota, Nashville was surprisingly tested vs. Colorado) makes me lean Jets, but I think depth and postseason experience has potential to play a big factor for Nashville. Jets in 7.

Skiver: As with any series that's predicted to go to 7 games, this one is a toss-up. And as with any toss-up, I have the more resilient team winning. Despite a bumpy first series against the Avalanche, I think that the Predators can hold off a relentless Jets forecheck. Look for Pekka Rinne to keep up his solid play, as the Predators just survive a tough series with one of the best in the West. Predators in 7.