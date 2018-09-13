Wayne Gretzky, in China, says NHL letting its stars play in Olympics is 'better for everyone'

For the first time in 20 years, the NHL didn't allow its players to play at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in 2018. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, however, thinks that letting NHL players represent their respective countries is worth breaking up the NHL season a bit -- and he said on Thursday in China that he wants NHL players in Beijing in 2022.

"I really think it's a real special stage. There's something really unique and special about playing for your country and there's nothing bigger than playing for your country in the Olympic Games," Gretzky told The Associated Press . Gretzky also said it's "always much better for everyone" if countries are fielding their best players.

Gretzky, who was an ambassador for Vancouver's winning Olympic bid in 2010, was speaking in China as the ambassador for the Kunlun Red Star, a Beijing-based team of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

"With the Winter Olympics being here in China, it would be so wonderful for our sport worldwide and for the people of China to see the best players in the world on center stage."

Hockey is by no means popular in China, but it's trying to raise the popularity of the sport. Gretzky thinks that that popularity can only come with exposure to good hockey.

"There's a different level. If we can send the best players in the game it's always much better for everyone," he said per the AP after acknowledging that the game would be fun to watch with or without NHL players.

The NHL hasn't addressed whether its policy this year will change for the 2022 Games, although the International Ice Hockey Federation has outright said that it would like the NHL back in the Olympics. Bettman has said it's "hard to envision" the NHL making a return to the world stage, but NHL players have pushed back against the rules.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement, of course, expires after the 2021-22 season. Add this to the long list of reasons that that expiration could well result in yet another lockout.