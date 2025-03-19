As Alex Ovechkin creeps closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, all eyes will be on him. One pair of eyes will be Gretzky himself, who plans to travel from game to game as Ovechkin gets closer, according to Sportsnet.

After scoring his 887th career goal against the San Jose Sharks last weekend, Ovechkin just needs eight more in the final 14 games to pass Gretzky this season. That isn't a sure thing, but Ovechkin is capable of going on a run between now and April 17.

As Ovechkin approaches Gretzky on the all-time goals list, "The Great One" will make sure he's in attendance to watch the pursuit live. Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman plan to go from one game to the next when Ovechkin is on the cusp of history.

"Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of the NHL's all-time goal-scoring record is a major milestone not just for hockey, but across the entire sports world," Jon Weinstein, the league's chief communications officer, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to marking this historic chase in multiple ways that reflect the magnitude of this incredible moment."

Ovechkin does need to heat up down the home stretch if he's going to catch Gretzky this season, especially after failing to score in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Still, all it will take to get Ovechkin within striking distance is a big game, and he isn't any stranger to those. Ovechkin has 32 career hat tricks, and his 33rd would put him a lot closer to Gretzky.

Ovechkin will continue his pursuit of greatness when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.