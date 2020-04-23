Wayne Gretzky vs. Alex Ovechkin NHL 20 showdown ends in tie, raises over $40K for COVID-19 relief

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin faced off in two games of NHL 20 on Xbox One for a good cause on Wednesday night. In what was originally supposed to be a best-of-three series, the duo decided that two games was enough after splitting the first two contests. Gretzky and Ovechkin raised more than $40,000 during the contest, which was live streamed on the Washington Capital' Twitch channel.

Fans donated more than $16,000 to help those that have been impacted by the coronavirus. Gretzky and Ovechkin both matched that amount. The donations will be split between the Edmonton Food Bank and MSE Foundation's Feeding the Frontlines fund.

The action began with Gretzky winning the first game, 5-4, in overtime. Gretzky and Ovechkin decided to shorten the second game to just two periods. Ovechkin ended up winning 4-1 and the two elected not to play a third game.

"We both are not very good at this game, but what a great cause, right, when everybody's so down and out," Gretzky said on the broadcast. "So, a fun night, and hopefully everybody's having a little bit of enjoyment laughing at us."

Neither Gretzky or Ovechkin had a ton of experience playing NHL 20, so each enlisted a little bit of help. Ovechkin teamed up with John "JohnWayne" Casgranda of the Capitals' esports brand Caps Gaming, while Gretzky received some assistance from his son, Ty, in the second contest.

The first game was very entertaining, as Ovechkin tied it up with just 2.8 seconds remaining to force overtime.

While the two may not have been the most talented playing the game, Gretzky and Ovechkin were able to entertain the masses for a great cause.