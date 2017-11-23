We Are Thankful To All Of You Today

Happy Thanksgiving from the staff here at Defending Big D.

Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

Today, we’re all taking time to spend the day with our friends and families on this feasting holiday. We’ll be back covering the Dallas Stars tomorrow as they get ready to take on the Calgary Flames and retire Jere Lehtinen’s number.

As we sit down to eat our turkey and take our tryptophan-induced naps, we’d like to say that all of you are on our list of things we’re thankful for this season. We’re thankful that you continue to write the words we put out there. We’re thankful for the debates and varied perspectives that our community brings to the table.

Most of all, we’re thankful for your passion about the team we all follow so closely.

So thanks for joining us for another Stars season. We hope you’ll continue on with us after the holiday. Til then, enjoy your time with you loved ones — and be sure to eat another piece of that excellent pie you’re sure to eyeball later.