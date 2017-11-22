Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Senators Game Day
Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Senators Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Sens pay a visit, all eyes on #8 and #19, a former Caps enforcer is struggling and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Read this, about Walter Peat’s unending struggle on behalf of his son, former Caps enforcer Stephen Peat, and let’s talk about if there’s anything we as fans can do. [NYT, Caps Outsider (and now a GoFundMe)]
- Previews of tonight’s rematch against the Sens from Vogs (plus game notes), Peerless, NoVa Caps, Ottawa Citizen, and Ottawa Sun, and be sure to stop by our SB Nation pals over at Silver Seven Sens for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Even with the offensive struggles, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom are skating on separate lines. What’s the deal? [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Consistently inconsistent. Sigh. [NoVa Caps, WashTimes]
- A few leftovers from #CapsFlames:
- Postgame notebook. [Dump-n-Chase]
- Numbers for the morning after. [RMNB]
- The top ten Caps wingers of all time. [THW]
- Finally, the Australian ambassador affirms that he is indeed named Joe Hockey. For reals. That’s his name. And he likes the cut of Nathan Walker ’s jib. [NHL.com]
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'