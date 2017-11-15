Wednesday Caps Clips: Predators and Prey

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps stumble in Nashville, the blueline gets a boost, and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Check out who was up and who was down in this week’s edition of Ups and Downs. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s... whatever that was... from us, Vogs, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCS, NoVa Caps, RMNB, the Tennessean, and On the Forecheck.
  • Matt Niskanen is back! Huzzah! So... now what? [WaPo, NBCSW]
  • His good works off the ice and stellar performance on it have earned Braden Holtby a spot on this year’s 30 Under 30 Sports list in Forbes Magazine. [RMNB]
  • Speaking of Holtby, he’s stood tall despite playing behind a much different defense this year. Er... last night’s performance excluded. [The Score]
  • Is Brian MacLellan on the hot seat? [Sportsnet (DGB)]
