Wednesday Caps Clips: Vrana Roll

  • Braden Holtby has a new goaltending coach for the fifth time in seven years - and a new headfirst mentality. [WaPo]
  • As players return to health, the competition for spots in the regular lineup is tough again. [NBCSW]
  • The competition has already had an impact, as Christian Djoos’s return has sent Aaron Ness to the waiver wire (and likely Hershey). [Chocolate Hockey, NoVa Caps]
  • It’s also - temporarily, at least - pushed Brett Connolly back into healthy-scratch territory. [WaPo]
  • Checking in on the guys who earned contract extensions over the summer. [NoVa Caps]
  • Jakub Vrana has been on quite the roll since getting a bird’s eye view of a game from the press box. [WashTimes, DC Puck Drop, NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps will kick off a season-long five-game homestand tomorrow night when the Kings come to town. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to Yvon Labre.
