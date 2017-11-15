Wednesday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price
Wednesday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price
In today’s links, Jose Theodore thinks that Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price to find his lost form, commentary on the Antti Niemi pick up, and early returns from the Duchene trade.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jose Theodore thinks that the presence of Charlie Lindgren can light a fire under Carey Price. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- Lindgren takes no detours. [The Athletic (Unlocked)]
- Price should have learned from 2015-16 and not played through his current injury. [Sportsnet]
- Down Goes Brown has a look at four GMs — Marc Bergevin among them — around the league on smoking hot seats. [Sportsnet]
- Claude Julien is still trying to find the right mix for the Canadiens’ fourth line. [Sportsnet]
- Antti Niemi represents a strange insurance policy for the Habs. [Journal de Montreal]
- Georges St-Pierre and his new championship belt were on hand at the Bell Centre last night:
Toujours content de voir Youppi!! At the Bell Center for tonight's Canadiens game! pic.twitter.com/ZOQbqy2FZs— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 15, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere:
- Sidney Crosby is not bothered by his goal-drought as it hits 11 games. [NHL.com]
- With Paul Kariya in the HHoF, is it time to think about Theoren Fleury? [Sportsnet]
- As the NHL shuns international hockey, Rene Fasel and the IIHF are becoming more ambitious. [The Athletic]
- Justin Bourne points out that our bias-riddled brains ensure that - yes - the film can lie. [The Athletic]
- How has the Matt Duchene trade impacted Ottawa, Colorado, and Nashville thus far? [FanRag Sports]
- Pierre Dorion expects that Clarke MacArthur will not play for the Ottawa Senators this year. [TSN]
- Martin Brodeur leads the prospective Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2018. [NHL.com]
- Vincent Trocheck talks about his road to the NHL, the Florida Panthers, and playing with Jaromir Jagr. [The Players’ Tribune]
- Twitter can be used for good rather than just evil. Follow this thread to enjoy a crowd-sourced collection of the best sports-related gifs the Internet can come up with! [Twitter]
I want to tweet something happy today so OK sports twitter— Sarah Connors (@sarah_connors) November 14, 2017
tweet me with what you think is the ALL TIME GREATEST sports gif, in your very important opinion
this is mine
Pls RT so I can get a large sample size pic.twitter.com/LjQlX8GIuh
