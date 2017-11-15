Wednesday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price

In today’s links, Jose Theodore thinks that Charlie Lindgren can push Carey Price to find his lost form, commentary on the Antti Niemi pick up, and early returns from the Duchene trade.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere:

