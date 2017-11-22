Wednesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin on the hot seat

In today's links, Marc Bergevin is under fire for the Habs' poor start, but management is being patient for now.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere:

Down Goes Brown hands out the 2017-18 quarter-mark NHL awards [Sportsnet]

The Hockey PDOcast ranks the league’s top 10 centres. [Sportsnet]

Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers is surprised by the length of his 10-game suspension. [TSN]

Jokerit Helsinki will be wearing some new threads in the KHL Ice Challenge outdoor game. [Jokerit Helsinki]

#Jokerit will wear blue and white on December 2nd in the #KHL Ice Challenge outdoor game in honor of Finland’s 100-year anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6Ow7QuNcoc — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) November 21, 2017