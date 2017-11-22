Wednesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin on the hot seat

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin on the hot seat

In today's links, Marc Bergevin is under fire for the Habs' poor start, but management is being patient for now.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere:

  • The story of a father trying to save his son, ex-NHL enforcer Stephen Peat. [New York Times]
