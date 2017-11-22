Wednesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin on the hot seat
Wednesday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin on the hot seat
In today's links, Marc Bergevin is under fire for the Habs' poor start, but management is being patient for now.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Is Marc Bergevin career with the team in jeopardy? [TSN Video]
- Do the Habs have the character to rebound? [RDS]
- P.K. Subban prepares to face the Canadiens for the first time in Nashville. [Sportsnet]
- Shea Weber for William Nylander? Is it even possible? [TSN]
- Jordie Benn says that Dallas had a huge effect on him. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Canadiens are still in wait-and-see mode. [The Athletic]
- The Habs are one of the league’s best at 5-on-5 ... except immediately after faceoffs. [The Athletic]
- Poor gap control and defensive positioning are killing the Montreal Canadiens. [The Athletic]
- Jared Book of EOTP talks about the Predators-Canadiens game with On The Forecheck. [On the Forecheck]
- Michael McNiven with the highlight of the night for the Laval Rocket. [Scott Matla]
Oh my word what a save by Michael McNiven! @RocketLaval #Habs pic.twitter.com/U3uiB71KLW— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 22, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere:
- Down Goes Brown hands out the 2017-18 quarter-mark NHL awards [Sportsnet]
- The Hockey PDOcast ranks the league’s top 10 centres. [Sportsnet]
- Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers is surprised by the length of his 10-game suspension. [TSN]
- Jokerit Helsinki will be wearing some new threads in the KHL Ice Challenge outdoor game. [Jokerit Helsinki]
#Jokerit will wear blue and white on December 2nd in the #KHL Ice Challenge outdoor game in honor of Finland’s 100-year anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6Ow7QuNcoc— Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) November 21, 2017
- The story of a father trying to save his son, ex-NHL enforcer Stephen Peat. [New York Times]
