Wednesday Habs Headlines: “[M]échanceté incroyable” — Daniel Briere sounds off on Michel Therrien
Wednesday Habs Headlines: “[M]échanceté incroyable” — Daniel Briere sounds off on Michel Therrien
In today’s links, Briere has harsh words for Therrien in his memoirs, the Canadiens get involved with charity, and a look at the mental grind of being a hockey player.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “‘Y'a personne dans la chambre qui te respecte! Y'a personne qui veut jouer avec toi!’ C'était d'une méchanceté incroyable.“ Daniel Briere torches Michel Therrien in his new book. [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]
- Why do the best free agents not want to come to Montreal? The latest Carey Price saga sheds some light on that, according to Jose Theodore. [Journal de Montreal]
- Carey Price changed the complexion of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with one save. [The Athletic]
- Daniel Audette is inspired by the road traveled by Charles Hudon. [RDS]
- Brendan Gallagher is a big hit with the kids at the Shriners Hospital. [Montreal Gazette]
- ICYMI: Ann-Sophie Bettez is the new captain of Les Canadiennes, taking over for Marie-Philip Poulin who is away with Team Canada. [EOTP]
- The Canadiens are holding their #ourGOALtoASSIST RadioTeleDON on Wednesday. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Artturi Lehkonen is taking up the Shaved Head Challenge in support of Leucan and kids fighting cancer. [Artturi Lehkonen]
NEW LINK!!! I’m taking up the challenge to support #Leucan and kids battling cancer. #HockeyFightsCancer https://t.co/CXsj39pV23— Artturi Lehkonen (@arsilehkonen) November 28, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- Mental illness has "nothing to do" with mental toughness. How Mike Babcock is fighting stereotypes in the macho world of hockey. [CBC News]
- Elliotte Friedman looks into how media negativity really affects players on-ice performance. [Sportsnet]
- The United States will once again be loaded with talent at this year’s World Junior Championship. [TSN]
- New York Islanders general manager Doug Weight thinks Nick Leddy is a Norris Trophy candidate. [TSN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Ian Cole, who is heing shopped. [TSN]
- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for four games for a cross-check to the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk. [TSN]
- In an article completely and thoroughly irrelevant to the Montreal Canadiens’ fanbase, Down Goes Brown outlines the 20 stages of realizing your team is terrible. [Sportsnet]
- Travis Yost thinks Mitch Marner's early-season struggles are cause for concern. [TSN]
- Rene Fasel and the IIHF support Olympic participation for clean Russian Federation athletes. [TSN]
- The Nashville Predators have terminated their affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. [Norfolk Admirals]
- Famed Detroit Red Wings scout Håkan Andersson reveals in his book about how Nicklas Lidstrom almost became a New York Ranger. [Patrik Bexell]
In Håkan Anderssons new book it comes to light that in 1991 #NYR offered Stephen Rice to #RedWings for Nicklas Lidström. Bryan Murray turned the deal down after a long deliberation. @wingingitmotown @BlueshirtBanter— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 28, 2017
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals