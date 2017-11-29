Wednesday Habs Headlines: “[M]échanceté incroyable” — Daniel Briere sounds off on Michel Therrien

Wednesday Habs Headlines: “[M]échanceté incroyable” — Daniel Briere sounds off on Michel Therrien

In today’s links, Briere has harsh words for Therrien in his memoirs, the Canadiens get involved with charity, and a look at the mental grind of being a hockey player.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories