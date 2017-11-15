Wednesday Morning Fly By: And nothing was ever Wild again

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

* Can the Wild just, like, ... not? Recap.

* Nolan Patrick may be playing on Thursday? It’s possible, at least? It’d be nice? [NBCS Philly]

* That, plus Andrew MacDonald will skate tomorrow for the first time since hurting his knee last month: [Philly.com]

* Up in Allentown, Samuel Morin is expected to play tonight after missing the past couple of weeks’ worth of action: [Allentown Morning Call]

* Speaking of the Phantoms, the 2011-12 Adirondack Phantoms made a trade yesterday, as Michael Leighton and Tye McGinn were traded to Arizona: [Raw Charge]

* Despite trading Leighton and McGinn, are the Lightning the best team in hockey? Their fans seem to think so: [Raw Charge]

* There was another minor trade last night, as veteran forwards Mike Cammalleri and Jussi Jokinen were swapped between L.A. and Edmonton: [Jewels from the Crown]

* And Antti Niemi now has a fourth team in this calendar year — and third team since the start of this season — as he was claimed on waivers by healthy-goalie-desperate Montreal: [EOTP]

* With the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrined, who’s getting in next year? Some early guesses: [ESPN]

* New jerseys were unveiled yesterday for the Habs-Sens outdoor game next month: [Puck Daddy]

* Finally, how exactly is Arizona — who lost again last night, by the way — this bad? [ProHockeyTalk]