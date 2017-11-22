Wednesday Morning Fly By: So, we’re supposed to be thankful...

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*Well...still losing. And we’re back at it again tonight in Brooklyn. Sigh. C’mon, boys. If you missed last night, good for you! But here’s a recap anyway.

*Wayne Simmonds wants you to calm the hell down about the state of your favorite hockey team. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Brayden Schenn is killing it over in St. Louis, so naturally there’s been a lot of “welp maybe should of kept” going around Philadelphia these last few weeks. Let’s take a look at how Morgan Frost is coming along so we feel better about things. [Philly.com]

*Hey, we’ve got a new guy! Everyone, say hello to Brad Keffer. He’s going to be covering the Phantoms for us. [BSH]

*The Flyers love Thanksgiving. Even the Canadian ones. [Courier-Post]

*We’re juuuust about exactly 25% through this hockey season, and folks are putting together their quarter season awards. Wysh has his superlatives... [ESPN]

*...and DGB offers his thoughts on who is best and brightest through November. [Sportsnet]

*It’s the time of year when we are supposed to examine our lives and reflect on what it is that we should be thankful for, but screw that, here’s all of the stuff you should not be thankful for when it comes to your favorite sport. [USA Today]

*That said, we do have a lot to be thankful for here at Broad Street Hockey. We’re thankful for Sean Couturier. We’re thankful for crisp days and the smell of fresh ice. We’re thankful for moving up from #13 overall to #2 overall in the draft (the Flyers did that, you know). And most of all, we are thankful for you guys, our awesome readers and listeners. We’ll be off tomorrow, busy eating ourselves into a food coma. Enjoy your Thanksgiving (and your regular old Thursday, Canadian friends), and spend a few blissful moments away from your crazy family with the newest episode of BSH Radio (this week with bonus Kurt R.). Happy Thanksgiving, Flyers fans!