Wednesday Morning Fly By: This is bad. Everything is bad.

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*This is uh...this is getting rough. Recap.

*So yeah here’s what we learned from Monday night’s game. A lot of it will sound familiar. But there’s some good stuff here. [BSH]

*It was Dads Weekend with the Flyers! That’s always heart warming. Let’s focus on that. [Philly.com]

*Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth have both gotten new masks! That’s fun! [Sons of Penn]

*Jay’s latest prospect report is here, and it’s mostly good! Mostly good is good! [BSH]

*Will O’Neill had himself a nice little November. [The Morning Call]

*But anyhoo, enough already with Dave Hakstol and his bullshit. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Here’s a fun stat: the Eagles have more wins than the Flyers. [BSH]

*Taking a look at which defensive pairs are helping their teams and which are hurting. You’ll be shocked to learn where the Flyers’ first pairing falls on the scale. [The Athletic]

*You may have noticed that goal scoring is up league-wide this season. What’s that about? [ESPN]

*And finally, I think you’ll find this piece very relevant to your current situation: DGB’s 20 stages of realizing your team is hot garbage. [Sportsnet]