Wednesday Morning Fly By: This is bad. Everything is bad.
Wednesday Morning Fly By: This is bad. Everything is bad.
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*This is uh...this is getting rough. Recap.
*So yeah here’s what we learned from Monday night’s game. A lot of it will sound familiar. But there’s some good stuff here. [BSH]
*It was Dads Weekend with the Flyers! That’s always heart warming. Let’s focus on that. [Philly.com]
*Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth have both gotten new masks! That’s fun! [Sons of Penn]
*Jay’s latest prospect report is here, and it’s mostly good! Mostly good is good! [BSH]
*Will O’Neill had himself a nice little November. [The Morning Call]
*But anyhoo, enough already with Dave Hakstol and his bullshit. [NBC Sports Philly]
*Here’s a fun stat: the Eagles have more wins than the Flyers. [BSH]
*Taking a look at which defensive pairs are helping their teams and which are hurting. You’ll be shocked to learn where the Flyers’ first pairing falls on the scale. [The Athletic]
*You may have noticed that goal scoring is up league-wide this season. What’s that about? [ESPN]
*And finally, I think you’ll find this piece very relevant to your current situation: DGB’s 20 stages of realizing your team is hot garbage. [Sportsnet]
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals