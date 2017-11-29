Wednesday Morning Hot Links: A Streak!

TWO! WINS! IN! A! ROW!

The Oilers are winners of two games in a row. That’s a streak, even if the second win comes against one of the NHL’s worst teams in overtime.

A win is great. Two in a row is like new car scent. Even though the new car might be a used ‘86 Caprice, it’s new to you. Enjoy the scent of two wins in a row with your Wednesday Hotlinks.

Remember when the sharps picked the Oilers to come out of the Western Conference? Those bets aren’t lost wagers yet. (Lowetide / The Athletic)

FINALLY

“He’s been working the phones like crazy. I talked to a GM today who said no one is busier and as active as Peter Chiarelli." #Oilers #Pens https://t.co/EjEI7526jn — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) November 29, 2017

gulp