Wednesday Morning Hot Links: A Streak!
Wednesday Morning Hot Links: A Streak!
TWO! WINS! IN! A! ROW!
The Oilers are winners of two games in a row. That’s a streak, even if the second win comes against one of the NHL’s worst teams in overtime.
A win is great. Two in a row is like new car scent. Even though the new car might be a used ‘86 Caprice, it’s new to you. Enjoy the scent of two wins in a row with your Wednesday Hotlinks.
Remember when the sharps picked the Oilers to come out of the Western Conference? Those bets aren’t lost wagers yet. (Lowetide / The Athletic)
FINALLY
“He’s been working the phones like crazy. I talked to a GM today who said no one is busier and as active as Peter Chiarelli." #Oilers #Pens https://t.co/EjEI7526jn— Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) November 29, 2017
gulp
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals