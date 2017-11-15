Wednesday Morning Hot Links: We Have a Trade

Last night, the Oilers pounded the Golden Knights and it was fantastic. I covered it as well as I could but really, I stop getting too detailed when a game goes that way. (Copper&Blue)

The Oilers made a trade yesterday. I’m sure you’ve heard but if not, Jussi Jokinen for Michael Cammalleri. (Copper&Blue)

Jonathan WIllis asks a very good question. How can the Oilers get value out of Kris Russell? I’ll let him explain. (The Athletic)

I love these Players Tribune pieces. Here’s one by Vincent Trocheck about not letting Jaromir Jagr be the team DJ. (The Players Tribune)

And here’s one from Mark Recchi on the night he got into the hall of fame. He talks about his career and how lucky he is, etc. (The Players Tribune)

That’s all for today. Enjoy the win! I don’t think we’re done trading at the moment so we’ll have to wait and see if Chiarelli did a good thing, or if he’s about to ruin it.