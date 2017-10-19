Wednesday NHL scores, highlights, fights: Who farted on the Red Wings' bench?

Miss any of Wednesday night's action across the NHL? Here are some notes, highlights and oddities from around the league.

Maple Leafs continue to look dangerous

Toronto's hot start carried over into Wednesday night's matchup against the Red Wings at home, and Detroit didn't seem prepared to handle it. Maybe the Wings figured Auston Matthews and Co. would be a little sluggish since they were playing on the tail end of back-to-back nights, but they figured wrong.

The Leafs came out of the gate swinging and scored four goals on their first five shots in the opening period. The most impressive of those goals came from Matthews.

Jimmy Howard clearly had some trouble tracking that shot off of Matthews' stick, and he's not alone. I've watched every angle of the replay about a dozen times and still can't really figure out where that rip went. The 20-year-old kid has an absolutely disgusting release.

Auston Matthews doin’ good stuff pic.twitter.com/IUqFnZ1OXw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

Toronto let Detroit climb back into the game for a bit before crushing all hope of a comeback with a few insurance goals. The Leafs' 6-1-0 start puts them atop the Eastern Conference and -- as much as I hate to fuel Toronto's obnoxious obsession with its team and stars -- Matthews and the Leafs look poised to do some serious damage this season. They've been scary good to this point.

You like hat tricks? We got hat tricks

There might have only been three games on the schedule Wednesday night but two of them included hat tricks for your entertainment. The first came from the Blues' Jaden Schwartz, who managed to score thrice despite missing nearly half the first period after this heavy and frightening collision with the boards.

Oooof, Jaden Schwartz has brutal collision with the boards after losing his balance pic.twitter.com/CJcIkisqzC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

Schwartz's second goal was a fun one, as Blues goaltender Jake Allen found him with a 150-foot pass off the boards to catch the Blackhawks during a line change.

The Kings' Adrian Kempe also got the first hat trick of his career Wednesday, burying three goals in the third period of Los Angeles' 5-1 win over Montreal. The 21-year-old didn't even need an empty-netter to get the job done.

Adrian Kempe showing some nice patience & going bar-down pic.twitter.com/kEDHl7zneX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

Eddie Olczyk returns to the booth

Doc Emrick had the play-by-play duties for NBCSN's national coverage of Wednesday's Blackhawks-Blues game, and beside him was a familiar face. Eddie Olczyk, who is the midst of a 24-week chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer, returned to the booth for color commentating duties and it was an emotional affair.

"When I'm feeling good, Doc, I want to be next to you."



It's so good to see you, Eddie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZTvndyHXeG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 18, 2017

Olczyk still has a challenging road ahead of him before getting back behind the mic full-time, but it was great to see and hear him providing commentary Wednesday night. The fans in St. Louis let him know they were behind him by giving him a standing ovation during a break in the action, and it was easy to see that it meant a lot to him.

Get well soon, Eddie.

Best goal of the night

Mike Cammalleri celebrates the MLB playoffs pic.twitter.com/8Xz58tKQqi — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

It might not be the prettiest goal the game has ever seen, but any highlight that's essentially a two-sport hybrid is worth celebration. Congrats on your RBI line drive, Mike Cammalleri.

Best save of the night

The Blackhawks had trouble getting anything going for much of Wednesday's game against the Blues, and Allen certainly didn't help them much. The goalie handed a sweet stick save denial to Patrick Kane, one of the league's best goal scorers, during the third period. Better luck next time, No. 88.

Best team bonding moment of the night

Pre-game father/son bonding in Toronto pic.twitter.com/axivqE4IA6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

The NHL's best bromance might currently belong to Toronto's Matt Martin and Mitch Marner, two guys who seemingly have a father/son relationship despite only aging eight years apart (Martin is 28, Marner is 20). That shared bond was on full display Wednesday night with a wacky pregame moment on the bench. Hockey players love their pregame smelling salts, but Martin and Marner brought it to another level with this one.

Who farted?

Someone farted on the Red Wings bench pic.twitter.com/L96XwTl34H — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017

It appears Detroit's start to the game wasn't the only thing that stunk on Wednesday.