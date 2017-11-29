Wednesday’s Coyotes Tracks - Chychrun to Tucson for conditioning

The Arizona Coyotes have assigned Jakob Chychrun to the Tucson Roadrunners for conditioning, the Coyotes took the Edmonton Oilers to overtime, and Ann-Sophie Bettez has been named Les Canadiennes captain.

Coyotes News

Arizona Coyotes assign Jakob Chychrun to Tucson for conditioning - Five For Howling

Another step forward for the Coyotes and Jakob Chychrun’s recovery

The crossbar stops the Coyotes in OT vs Edmonton - Five For Howling

The sound of the crossbar will be haunting the Coyotes for the next few hours.

Rick Tocchet: We had a lot of chances tonight | FOX Sports

Coach Rick Tocchet discusses the Coyotes' overtime loss to the Oilers in Edmonton.

The East

Back and forth the Bruins injury list swings - Stanley Cup of Chowder

The number of hurt B’s keep piling up, when is it going to end?

Islanders 5, Canucks 2: Top two lines lead the way again - Lighthouse Hockey

The Islanders’ top-six appeared unstoppable, something that’s becoming a regular occurrence.

Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Calgary Flames 4-1 - Pension Plan Puppets

The Auston Matthews shot streak ends at 103 games.

The West

Blackhawks vs. Ducks: Patrick Kane fined for slashing Nick Ritchie - Second City Hockey

Kane’s wallet will be ever so slightly lighter today.

The Colorado Avalanche play musical chairs with their blueline - Mile High Hockey

Chris Bigras and Andrei Mironov are on their way back to San Antonio while Duncan Siemens is on his way up

LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings Game 25 Recap: Pizza Night in the Motor City - Jewels From The Crown

The Kings’ biggest stars prove their worth in a tight game (through 40 minutes anyway).

Epic Goaltending and a Second Period Hat Trick Lift Stars Past Golden Knights - Defending Big D

Ben Bishop and Radek Faksa get gold star treatment after this. Forever, probably.

Women’s Hockey

Ann-Sophie Bettez named Les Canadiennes captain for 2017-18 season - Eyes On The Prize

With Marie-Philip Poulin with Team Canada, Bettez takes over the captaincy

Final Howl

Down Goes Brown: The 20 stages of realizing your NHL team is terrible - Sportsnet.ca

If you're a fan of an early-season disappointment, it can be a confusing time. So today, we present the 20 stages of coming to terms with your new reality.