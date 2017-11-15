Wednesday’s Coyotes Tracks - Yotes Trade Domingue

The Coyotes have traded Louis Domingue to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL released the NHL 100 Classic jerseys, and looking at the Boston Bruins injuries this season.

Coyotes News

Arizona Coyotes slammed as 'terrible,' ghastly,' 'just bad' by NHL pundits - AZCentral

The Arizona Coyotes have been among the worst teams in the NHL this season and as they approach historic futility, NHL pundits have taken notice.

The Arizona Coyotes should not be this bad – ProHockeyTalk

They probably are not this bad either.

Arizona trade Louis Domingue to Tampa Bay - Five For Howling

Coming back the other way is forward Tye McGinn and goaltender Michael Leighton

Coyotes fall to Jets on Dale Hawerchuk night - Five For Howling

A blowout second period proved too big a hole to dig out of for the hurting Coyotes

The East

Artturi Lehkonen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury - Eyes On The Prize

After dealing with an injury, Lehkone has had to take time off to recover.

Why I’m not worried about Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev - Pension Plan Puppets

Is this pairing sick? Is it time to call in the Nurse to fix it?

A comprehensive look at just how badly the Bruins are hurt - Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Bruins have lost a lot of bodies, and we’re gonna show you just how much this has impacted them.

Panthers rally for 4-3 shootout win over Stars - Litter Box Cats

Vincent Trocheck delivers the round-three knockout

The West

Rocco Grimaldi returned to AHL Rampage - Mile High Hockey

Grimaldi and AJ Greer have both been returned to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage

Oilers Acquire Mike Cammalleri for Jussi Jokinen - The Copper & Blue

In a rare situation of two teams trading their recently signed UFA’s the Edmonton Oilers have traded Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings. Mike Cammalleri comes to Edmonton.

The Dub Abides in 3rd consecutive shutout in 3-0 win over the Flyers - Hockey Wilderness

There has been exactly two stories coming into Tuesday’s game in the second half of a home-and-home series against the Flyers.

Final Howl

NHL 100 Classic sweaters unveiled - Yahoo Sports

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators unveiled their sweaters for the NHL 100 Classic at Lansdowne Park.