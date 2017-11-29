Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Chicago Is So Two Years Ago

The Blackhawks still have a Nashville problem. Meanwhile Nashville has a problem being glorious this November. It has us feeling...gif-y.

Nashville News & Notes

Predators vs. Blackhawks: Nashville knocks off Chicago in third meeting | The Tennessean

Pekka Rinne; Lord Commander of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blackhawks fall to Predators 3-2 | Chicago Tribune

Forsberg vs. Forsberg. In-case you need another recap.

Nashville still wins.

Norfolk Admirals, NHL’s Nashville Predators terminate affiliation | WTKR.com

That didn’t last long. The deal was just announced in May of this year and it’s already been terminated after a staffing shake-up in Norfolk.

Were the Predators correct in protecting Calle Jarnkrok over James Neal? | FOX Sports

Protecting Calle Jarnkrok over James Neal might be one of those situations that Preds’ fans lose sleep over for years to come. Our old friend Kris Martel does a good job of breaking it down, if you still need closure.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL - Seven reasons why NHL goal-scoring has exploded this season | ESPN

I wasn’t convinced that the NHL cracking down on slashing was the only reason goal scoring was up so far this season. However, the league is cracking down on slashing and other penalties, but power plays are up across the league. Hockey is weird.

NHL docks Blackhawks’ Kane, Wild’s Dumba $5K for penalties | The Washington Post

Will the NHL start fining the player who was slashed if they deserved it? Ryan Kesler: 5K for being a garbage can. Seems fair.

5 players who could have a huge impact on the NHL's second quarter | Sportsnet.ca

Sidney Crosby will be fine. This wouldn’t be the first season he’s been an early disappointment.

Fleury should probably retire.

Carey Price never seems to be healthy and it’s killing his career.

Prepare to cheer for an NHL referee for giving an adorable gift to a young hockey fan | SBNation.com

Referees are people too!

5 Former High School Hockey Players Will Stand Trial For On-Ice Brawl | CBS Philly

While these kids will probably never play past high school, college if they’re lucky, this seems a little much. Can’t they just be sent to their rooms?