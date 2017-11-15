Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Dirt Off Your Shoulder

The Preds are finally putting all those early seasons woes to rest.

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators vs. Capitals: Nashville wins fifth in a row | The Tennessean

Things escalated quickly in the second period. Goals! Goals for everyone!

Nashville Predators 6, Washington Capitals 3: Goal Explosion! | On the Forecheck

Preds blew a two goal lead, but still managed to win by three so no complaints here. I’m sure there will still be complaints though, because we can’t have nice things.

Where in the World Is Ryan Johansen? | On the Forecheck

I wouldn’t hit the panic button on RyJo just yet, but something eventually has to give. Kate and Shaun do a nice job breaking down Johansen’s play so far this season.

Hockey News & Notes

What we learned in the NHL: League looks overseas, slumps were snapped and Jets are soaring | LA Times

The Jets are in town next Tuesday, should probably go ahead and make some extra space in the sin bins!

NHL - Seen and heard at the Hockey Hall of Fame inductions | ESPN

Tie Domi talking about getting the Finns out of town “because they haven’t changed” is pure gold.

NHL Games To Be Part Of New ESPN+ Digital Service Debut In Spring 2018 | Forbes

Disney is the mothership of Marvel, Lukas Films, and Pixar to name a few so they know what they’re doing, but they’ve owned ESPN for years and it’s still...well...ESPN. This app is going to have to be really good and NBC’s commentary is going to have to continue to be really bad to convince people ESPN can still cover hockey.

'Frozen' kingdom of Arendelle painted on back of Aaron Dell's mask | NHL.com

I see what they did there. But the real question is...

NHL100 Classic jersey unveiled | NHL

Proof that Adidas can make a decent hockey sweater! The neckline might always be terrible though.

Five Questions with Peter Forsberg | NHL

No relation to Filip Forsberg, but they’re both really good at professional ice hockey.

Former Captains Of U.S. And Canadian Women's Hockey Teams Celebrate Their Baby |NPR

Just wait until that baby grows up and starts learning how to use those Canadian gold medals as leverage in arguments to get out of trouble.