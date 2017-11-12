Weekend Brunch: After a disappointing trip to Sweden, the Avalanche are back in Colorado

Home in Denver, the Avalanche need to take full advantage of their off days this week.

That wasn’t exactly the trip to Sweden the Colorado Avalanche and their fans were hoping for. The team dropped both games against Matt Duchene and the Ottawa Senators after being badly outshot in back to back games.

Yesterday’s game was another in which the team gave up more than twice as many shots as they had on the opposition. That is not something that can continue. It was a bit of an ugly one - as most Ottawa games are now that Guy Boucher is running his trade - but here is our full recap of the 4-3 loss.

The team was outshot 72-37 over the two games. They’re going to have to spend this week working on a few things but luckily it looks like re-enforcement will be arriving soon. Tyson Jost appears ready to get back into the lineup also Carl Soderberg is waiting for the team after his wife gave birth to his second child a couple days ago. On top of those two, it sounds as though Vladislav Kamenev - who came over in the Duchene trade - will be called up at some point this week.

In one final chapter to the Duchene saga, yesterday on Headlines, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Pittsburgh Penguins made one last ditch effort to acquire Duchene before he was sent to Ottawa.

Around the hockey world

Things might not be all rosy with the Avalanche, but luckily for hockey fans in Denver, the DU Pioneers are rolling again as they swept #1 ranked St. Cloud State in a two-game weekend series.

The Anaheim Ducks have been decimated by injury so far this season. As a result, it looks like they are shopping for a center. With both Getzlaf and Kesler out of the lineup, they need a lot of help down the middle.

In rookie news, Alex Debrincat is proving to be one of the most valuable players for the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s not remember that every team other than the Pittsburgh Penguins and san Jose Sharks passed on DeBrincat at least once in the draft despite him setting goalscoring records in junior.

Alex DeBrincat @Brinksy97 is tied for third in scoring for the Blackhawks with 102 fewer minutes on the ice than Kane, Toews, Saad, Panik, etc. Not bad. @JamesNeveau #blackhawks — Steve Dishon (@FoggysPal) November 12, 2017

Yesterday after his game against the Edmonton Oiler, Jimmy Vesey decided to share an x-ray with the world. Yes, that’s a tooth lodged in the front of his lip.