Weekly Prospects Wrap-up: 11/14 - 11/19

After some spectacular Pu-formances, Cliff is back on track. Plus, another wild weekend in the Sabres pipeline.

Tuesday, November 14th

Rasmus Asplund and Marcus Davidsson are unable to pick up points in their games today as the SHL picks back up after a week off.

In other SHL news, Victor Olofsson underwent a planned hip procedure and will be back Saturday, at the earliest.

Cliff Pu gets a goal taken away after it was credited to Alex Formenton on the re-direction. Pu would still get 2 assists on the night. Cliff Pu now has 17 points in 18 games.

Brandon Hagel gets his first point in 5 games in Red Deer’s 5-3 win over Victoria. Hagel needs to step up his consistency. He is currently at 21 points in 21 games. Should without a doubt be above a point per game player at the WHL level.

Vojtech Budik makes up for a very undisciplined game against Portland and shows strong defensive and offensive flashes in Prince Albert’s 6-4 win over Seattle. No points to show for it but was skating really well Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 15th

Linus Ullmark posts a 31 save shutout in the Amerks 3-0 win over the Binghamton Senators. Former Maple Leafs prospect Stuart Percy scores two with Casey Nelson setting one up. Eric Cornel also puts one in.

Brandon Hagel had two shots but no points in Red Deer’s 4-2 loss to Vancouver. Hagel, a -2, was named the third star.

Thursday, November 16th

Marcus Davidsson had a great day in a 4-3 SO loss to Vaxjo. Davidsson assisted on Djurgarden’s first goal. When out of options, he tossed one back to the incoming attacker for a great look at the net.

He assisted again as he plays give-and-go with the cycling winger on the powerplay. Davidsson also went 1 for 2 in the shootout. I was not able to find highlights of the full shootout after the game.

Rasmus Asplund also tacks on an assist in SHL action on Thursday.

Cliff Pu opened the scoring with a beautiful shorthanded goal against Guelph in London’s 7-4 win. Pu would later add 3 assists for a 4 point night.

Cliff Pu's first 11 games: 1G, 5A

Cliff Pu's last 8 games: 5G, 10A#sabres — Max Marko (@MarkoLWOS) November 17, 2017

With this performance and his game against the Kitchener Rangers, it is safe to say that the Cliff Pu that we all know and love is back.

We've seen this before: Cliff Pu picks a pocket and pots the puck on the penalty kill #Sabres #DéjàPu pic.twitter.com/y4J2CTA6Af — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 17, 2017

Austin Osmanski assists on Peterborough’s lone goal on Thursday. Petes lose 4-1 to Oshawa.

Friday, November 17th

Will Borgen and Judd Peterson keep racking up points this season. Friday both recorded an assist, while Will potted his first goal of the year in a 6-1 win over Colorado College.

Borgen scored the game-winner, Peterson assisted on the next goal, and finally, Borgen assists on the goal after that to push the Colorado starter out of the crease.

Brett Murray has had a rather slow start to the season with Penn State, but he does get an assist in their 7-0 win over Arizona State.

Casey Mittelstadt scores an incredible goal against Harvard, while also picking up an assist in the Gophers 4-2 win. The Minnesota Gophers highest draft pick since Erik Johnson has four goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Mittelstadt will be facing off Linus Weissbach and the Wisconsin Badgers in a couple of weeks. Weissbach and the Badgers beat Michigan 7-3 Friday. Linus was able to contribute 2 assists on back to back goals in the box score.

Weissbach also recorded two shots on net.

Boston College fends off New Hampshire 3-2 on Friday. Casey Fitzgerald picks up one assist in the win on the powerplay. The junior captain has 9 points in 13 games.

The London Knights have had some explosive Pu lately. He adds another multiple point game into the books with a goal and two assists in the Knights 4-3 OT win.

CJ Smith puts home two goals and Brendan Guhle scores his third of the year with a booming shot from the point in the Amerks win 4-2 against the Hartford Wolfpack. Alexander Nylander and Evan Rodrigues both make their season debuts. Nylander records an assist on the game-winning goal.

Saturday, November 18th

Jacob Bryson scored his first of the year on one of the 12 goals scored Sunday between Merrimack and Providence.

Victor Olofsson wastes no time in contributing, after being out of the lineup with a hip procedure. He scores again in Frolunda’s 3-1 win over Orebro HK.

After Will Borgen scored on Friday, Judd Peterson adds a goal on Saturday. The pair has combined for 17 points in 11 games for the Huskies.

In a similar situation, Christopher Brown answers Casey Fitzgerald’s Friday assists with one of his own on Saturday.

Linus Weissbach scores two goals on pinpoint shots in Wisconsin’s 4-4 tie with Michigan.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen had a really great game on Saturday in a 3-1 win. UPL stopped 39 of 40 shots while keeping his technical movements fluid and strong.

Rasmus Asplund finds an assist in Saturday’s win over Rogle BK.

Sunday, November 19th

The final notable performance of the week is obviously another Cliff Pu multi-point game. In London’s 4-0 win over Windsor, Pu had two re-direction goals and an assist. Pu now has 27 points in 21 games.

At the end of the week, Pu was named the OHL On the Run Player of the Week (don’t you hate it when your Pu is on the run). In four games he had 8 assists and 4 goals.