Weezer will headline the musical entertainment at 2019 NHL Winter Classic, report says

The NHL has found a headliner for its musical entertainment at this year's Winter Classic and Weezer has scored the gig.

News broke Wednesday that the Los Angeles-based rock band behind "Undone," "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So" was set to take the stage during the first intermission of the 2019 Winter Classic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The game will feature the Boston Bruins taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

The annual New Year's Day contest is played outside and features plenty of fanfare and entertainment, including musical performances before and during the game. Though Weezer formed in 1992 and has had decades of success behind them, they're one of the more relevant acts that the NHL has managed to book for the event.

Previous Winter Classic musical acts in recent years have included The Goo Goo Dolls, Nelly, American Authors and Nate Reuss. The league also had Kid Rock headline its All-Star Game last January.

Weezer has sold 10 million albums in the U.S. and more than 35 million records worldwide. They've got several Grammy nominations (and one win) to their name, including a best rock album nomination at the 2019 Grammys for their latest record, "Pacific Daydream."

The NHL has yet to release the full entertainment billing for this year's event, but there will likely be more announcements to come.